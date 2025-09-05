Holmes HS students join Head for the Cure 5K to support assistant librarian who lost son to brain cancer

SAN ANTONIO – This year marks the 12th annual Head for the Cure 5K in San Antonio, an event that began in honor of KSAT’s late news director Jim Boyle, who died in 2014. Since then, the race has grown, giving many other families a way to remember and honor their loved ones, including Naomi Olivarez.

Olivarez said she takes some comfort in the Head for the Cure 5K, as a tribute to her son Gilbert Cordaway — lovingly known as “P-Nut” — who passed away in 2015 from brain cancer at just 11 years old.

“My son was such a big energy in a little body,” she said. “He was so active, he was just a great little kid.”

“P-Nut” was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer at age 10. Just nine months later, he lost his battle in February 2015.

Since then, Naomi and her family have participated in the 5K every year as a way to celebrate his memory and connect with others who understand the pain of such a loss.

“Every year it’s always an emotional roller coaster,” she said. “It’s always really sad, but also a safe place for us … to be with other people who feel what we feel.”

Her older son, James Cordaway, echoed that sentiment.

“It’s comforting knowing I’m not alone,” he said. “Being able to tell other people these stories of just how I remember him.”

This year, Naomi is also receiving support from some of her students at Holmes High School, where she works as an assistant librarian. Several members of the school’s cross-country team will be joining her at the race to show their support.

“It’s amazing how fast they were just ready to dive in,” she said. “It really does mean a lot.”

For senior runner Noah Gonzalez, the opportunity to participate in the race is personal and powerful.

“It feels very inspiring and warming that we can help impact that, like make it head towards the cure for brain cancer,” he said.

Holmes head cross-country coach Stephen Barlow said the decision to support Olivarez was about more than just athletics.

“I have three kids and a bunch of grandkids,” he said. “I can’t fathom how she even does this. It’s more somebody that we care about that we want to honor.”

Olivarez told the group this week, “You are doing it for such a great cause, for more than just me. There are a lot of families out there, so thank you.”

Olivarez said while the 5K is emotional, she hopes they can raise more money to help other children fighting the same battle her son faced.

“It’s going to the research they need so they can find that cure,” she said. “So another kid can walk that stage or celebrate another birthday. Nobody needs to go through this — not anybody.”

