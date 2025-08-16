San Antonio nonprofit supports runners training for upcoming races

SAN ANTONIO – People interested in starting to train for marathons or other events this year now have the support of a group to start their running journey.
The San Antonio RoadRunners is a nonprofit organization that’s offering support for people who are interested in getting into shape for the many running events expected this fall.
Runners of all levels are invited to be a part of the running journey in a supportive group setting for a fee. Many are excited to train for the inaugural San Antonio Marathon on Dec. 7.
To sign up for fall training, click here.
