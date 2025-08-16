Skip to main content
San Antonio nonprofit supports runners training for upcoming races

Inaugural San Antonio Marathon takes place on Dec. 7

Patty Santos, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – People interested in starting to train for marathons or other events this year now have the support of a group to start their running journey.

The San Antonio RoadRunners is a nonprofit organization that’s offering support for people who are interested in getting into shape for the many running events expected this fall.

Runners of all levels are invited to be a part of the running journey in a supportive group setting for a fee. Many are excited to train for the inaugural San Antonio Marathon on Dec. 7.

