H-E-B, Fleet Feet among first set of San Antonio Marathon partners

Organizers for the San Antonio Marathon have announced several participating sponsors and benefiting partners for the inaugural race, scheduled for later this year.

The marathon, organized locally by San Antonio Sports, replaced the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series held last December.

The race also serves as a qualifier for the prestigious Boston Marathon.

H-E-B is the marathon’s official grocery partner and will provide participants with wellness-themed products and snacks when crossing the finish line.

Meanwhile, Fleet Feet is the event’s official training partner. Fleet Feet has four locations in San Antonio.

The store will offer “an exclusive retail experience at this year’s Health & Fitness Expo by creating the largest Fleet Feet store for the weekend,” the release said.

The expo will be held Dec. 5-6 at the Henry B. González Convention Center, and is free to the public.

Corona Premier will serve as the official beer partner to the marathon.

Face the Fight is the marathon’s official benefiting partner. Launched in 2023 by founding partners USAA, Reach Resilience and the Humana Foundation, Face the Fight works to reduce veterans dying by suicide.

Participants will have the chance to run for and raise dollars to support the organization, the release said.

“As Military City USA, we couldn’t think of a more fitting partner than Face the Fight,” said Jenny Carnes, president and CEO of San Antonio Sports.

A partnership with GOVX, the marathon’s official military and community partner, will offer discounts to veterans, service members and first responders to participate in the race.

Race weekend kicks off on Dec. 5 with a 5K following the week-long The Running Event, the industry’s largest trade show, held at the Henry B. González Convention Center from Dec. 2-4.

Details on the 5K race are coming soon, the organizers said.

