NEISD issues guidance on controversial parental rights law as new school year begins

SAN ANTONIO – The North East Independent School District (NEISD) is among the first districts in the San Antonio area to provide detailed guidance for staff on one of the most controversial bills passed in the latest legislative session.

Senate Bill 12, which took effect on Sept. 1, expands parental rights but also bans classroom discussions or actions related to race, gender identity and sexual orientation.

The law also requires written parental permission before students can join clubs or receive routine health services. It also mandates that schools notify parents if a student discloses their sexual orientation or discusses transitioning.

“We didn’t wait for TEA’s guidance, because quite frankly, they’re overwhelmed with all the changes as well,” NEISD Superintendent Sean Maika said. “We went and sought our attorney’s advice about how to interpret it and then to deploy it into our schools.”

To help teachers navigate the new rules, NEISD distributed flyers with specific language that staff can use.

One of the examples reads: “Thank you for beginning to share that with me. This is an important topic for you and your family. By law, I am not allowed to discuss this topic with students and am required to notify your parent or guardian.”

The language for some raises concerns for students who may not have told their parents about their sexual orientation.

Even confidential conversations with counselors would have to be reported back to the parents, according to the law.

Critics, including the ACLU of Texas and student rights groups, argue that Senate Bill 12 is unconstitutional and undermines student trust. A lawsuit has been filed in hopes of blocking the law.

In the meantime, Maika said that NEISD and other districts must comply.

“What we’ve always done is go back to that bill language and make our staff aware this isn’t something Northeast changed on their own, but rather a law passed by the Legislature,” Maika said.

