Pickup Lines: Army veteran reflects on his service, struggles and helping fellow wounded warriors

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features Army veteran Earl Fontenot who deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq after 9/11. Today, he is a community leader, advocate and fundraiser here in San Antonio.

Fontenot served with the 10th Mountain Division before dedicating his civilian career to supporting veterans — working on Capitol Hill, earning his degree and joining the President George W. Bush Veteran Leadership Program.

Fontenot and his family have called San Antonio home since 2019, and he’s deeply tied to the city’s nonprofit and veteran community.

“I have never experienced a community that wraps their arms around veterans and military members as much as I have in San Antonio,” Fontenot told KSAT. “I’ll never forget the first time we went to IKEA. I’m walking down the gigantic parking lot and almost every license plate was a military license plate. And I was blown away and at the airport, so you see that all the time.”

Fontenot, the Regional Director of Major Gifts with the Wounded Warrior Project, is helping bring vital resources to veterans and families in San Antonio.

“We can register people that are still on active duty because everybody goes through things that are eventually, you know, you’re going to go to the VA,” Fontenot said. “Some people don’t go to VA and get a disability rating, but they have problems from their service. So, we want them to register.”

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Earl Fontenot in the video player above.

More recent Pickup Lines episodes:

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.