Texas police search for suspect in bar shooting that killed 1 and wounded 5 others

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) – Police in Texas are searching for a man who opened fire at a bar early Sunday, killing a person and wounding five others in a county northeast of Houston.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said the shooter arrived at the Alas Locas restaurant and bar near Cleveland, Texas, around midnight, reports KTRK television. The suspect ordered a drink and stayed about an hour. He then went out to his van, came back to the patio area and opened fire, the sheriff’s office added.

Six people were shot, with one man being pronounced dead at the scene, and two were taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

Officials said they believe the suspect acted alone. They said he fled in a vehicle described as a white van with no windows and a long scratch on the side.

Authorities released no details of the suspect, a possible motive or the victims.

Alas Locas describes itself as a sports bar and its social media page features fat fried onion rings, nachos and fruity colorful cocktails. It is located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Houston.