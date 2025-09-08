Man in wig steals multiple Louis Vuitton bags from La Cantera store, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man wearing a long black wig and a face mask stole multiple Louis Vuitton bags from the luxury brand’s La Cantera location late Saturday, according to San Antonio police.

The theft happened at around 8:35 p.m., about 25 minutes before the store closed, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

Recommended Videos

The manager told police that a man entered the store and used a wire cutter to remove the bags from their security attachments. He stole about seven bags.

The man was wearing a black wig, a blue jacket, beige sweat pants and a black face mask. As of Monday morning, he has not been identified.

A video posted on TikTok shows the man walking through the store and using the clippers to remove the bags.

“Oh no ... Don’t do that,” a woman is heard saying in the video.

#lacanterasanantonio #lacantera #robbery ♬ original sound - jess, the brazillionaire @ritualwaxstudio I was refilling my perfume at the LV at La Cantera in San Antonio when a man in a wig and mask came in to rob the store. The employees have been instructed not to get involved. We were all scared so we stayed back. Everyone is safe but this is BS. If you know this lowlife, pls lmk. #louisvuitton

The video shows him walking out of the store with several bags in his hands. In the 22-second clip, it doesn’t appear that an employee attempted to prevent him from leaving.

KSAT has reached out to The Shops at La Cantera for more information and has not heard back as of 1:15 p.m.

La Cantera is located at 15900 La Cantera Parkway on the Northwest Side.

Read also: