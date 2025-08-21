4 arrested in connection with $20K theft at Pleasanton athletics store, police say

The exterior of the Hibbett Sports store in Pleasanton, Texas. Police said four people stole nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise from the retailer on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

PLEASANTON – Two suspects who were on the run after allegedly stealing nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise from an athletic apparel store have been arrested, according to a spokesperson for the Pleasanton Police Department.

Trey Tre Von Barefield, 26, and Killrain Jarod Randolph, 35, were taken into custody on Wednesday in Houston, the spokesperson said. Two other men were arrested and booked into the Harris County jail last week following a standoff at a Houston residence.

Recommended Videos

The arrests stem from a robbery that happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 13 at Hibbett Sports in the 2000 block of West Oaklawn Road.

Aug. 13, 2025-Pleasanton, Texas Hibbett Sports (Pleasanton Police Department)

Officers had arrived to find the store’s back panels cut open, where the suspects allegedly entered and stole nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise, police stated.

Police later identified the suspects’ vehicles as a white van and a dark-colored sedan. The van was located at the Houston residence where two of the suspects were arrested, according to Pleasanton police.

Authorities had attempted to execute a search warrant, which sparked the standoff, police stated.

More crime-related coverage on KSAT