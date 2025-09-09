Boerne residents want answers before Buc-ee’s moves forward

BOERNE, Texas – The Buc-ee’s development in Boerne is facing yet another delay — this time due to a zoning classification issue that dates back to 2021.

The hold-up comes just weeks after city officials confirmed that preliminary grading work had begun on the 53,000-square-foot travel center.

At the heart of the latest controversy is a 5.155-acre parcel of land adjacent to the main Buc-ee’s site at 33375 Interstate 10 West. Buc-ee’s plans to use the tract for expanded employee parking — but the land’s zoning status was left in limbo after the city adopted a new Unified Development Code (UDC) in July 2021.

In 2020, the land was rezoned to B-2 Highway Commercial, consistent with other Buc-ee’s-owned parcels in the area. But when the UDC took effect a year later, the B-2 classification was retired, and this particular parcel was never reassigned a new zoning category.

It wasn’t until mid-2025 when Buc-ee’s informed the city of its plans to use the land for parking that staff realized the zoning gap.

Following a legal review, the city’s Planning Director issued a formal determination on July 31, 2025, concluding that the most appropriate replacement was C3 – Community Commercial, which aligns with the city’s Auto-Oriented Commercial land use designation.

However, that zoning classification still requires public ratification to be made official — triggering the current pause in development.

Community frustrations

During a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Sept. 8, commissioners reviewed the ratification request, but the meeting quickly became a forum for broader community concerns.

“People come here for the small-town feel, to see the stars,” Boerne resident Tanji Patton said. “That will forever change.”

Ultimately, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6–1 to table the ratification request for 60 days, allowing more time for public input and documentation requests to be fulfilled.

Several residents urged the city to postpone any zoning decisions until other issues, such as traffic impacts, crime concerns and neighborhood compatibility, are addressed.

“Buc-ee’s is not just a gas station,” one speaker said. “It’s a tourist destination and a mega gas operation with 110 pumps.”

The absence of Buc-ee’s representatives at the meeting furthered frustrations.

“I feel as if Buc-ee’s is giving us the middle finger,” Planning and Zoning Chair Tim Bannwolf said.

Despite emotional public input, this particular request is a technical correction, not a new rezoning proposal. Staff noted that the C3 designation:

Is consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Master Plan

Matches the city’s vision for Auto-Oriented Commercial zones along I-10

“It was also the most commonly used replacement for the retired B-2 District,” stated a city report.

One speaker defended the technical nature of the item: “What you’re dealing with is a zoning correction.”

