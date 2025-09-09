Flood-warning system, county employee salary increase included in newly approved Bexar County budget

A drone shot looking downstream along Beitel Creek shows rubble piled against the low-water crossing at Vicar Drive following the deadly June 12, 2025 flooding. Perrin Beitel crosses the creek in the background.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County commissioners approved the county’s budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which includes funding for a new flood warning system, salary raises for county employees and more law enforcement positions.

The $2.8 billion budget was unanimously approved on Tuesday. Commissioners did not increase the property tax rate in Tuesday’s meeting.

One major budget item approved by commissioners includes the spending of $21 million for a new, next-generation flood warning system after 15 people were killed in two separate flooding events this summer in San Antonio.

On June 12, San Antonio had its highest hourly rainfall rate on record (3.98 inches), and 13 people died. Over Labor Day weekend, two people were found dead on the North Side due to flooding.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, City of San Antonio leaders and the San Antonio River Authority previously announced their intention to invest in the Next Generation (NextGen) Flood Warning System and Resilient Infrastructure Program.

The NextGen Flood Warning System will use “real-time data from (rain) gauges and sensors” to give a more accurate read of how much rain has fallen and provide first responders — as well as city and county residents — with “critical early warnings,” according to a news release.

The budget also earmarked additional law enforcement officers for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

In the midst of federal cuts to nonprofit organizations, the county has set aside $1 million for countywide initiatives to address food insecurity and health access.

Tuesday’s vote could also put county employees in line for a 3% cost-of-living adjustment.

As the new fiscal year approaches, Moody and Sakai said they must look at ways to curb spending.

“We will have more expenses than revenues coming in,” Moody said. “That fund balance will be depleted if we don’t make changes as a court.”

Sakai said, “This court is committed to managing our debt load and trying not to issue new debt. This requires us to look through the lens of the reallocation of funds for existing projects on the books.”

He continued, " And we will have that robust discussion throughout this coming budget year."

The county’s fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.

