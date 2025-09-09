Woman found dead in North Side creek after Labor Day weekend flooding identified

Debris collected in Salado Creek after heavy rain on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman found dead along Salado Creek after flooding over Labor Day weekend has been identified, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Nicole Lynn Keller, 43, died from apparent drowning, the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. Her death was ruled an accident.

Recommended Videos

Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, officers were dispatched to the 12500 block of Maltsberger Lane, near U.S. Highway 281 and Wurzbach Parkway.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, Keller’s body was found along with a man’s body after they were reported missing by friends that day.

Officials have not yet identified the man.

Police said it appeared Keller and the man were experiencing homelessness. The friends told police they had not seen the two near the usual place they frequented.

The friends later called back to tell officers they had found one of the bodies in the creek. The second body was later found there.

Initially, the friends believed a third person was missing, but that person was safely located, police said.

McManus said there was no suspicion of foul play. He said the bodies washed up in the creek as a result of flooding in the area the night before.

There was no homeless camp where the bodies were found, McManus said, only debris from the flooding.

Police said there are no other missing people related to the case.

Read also: