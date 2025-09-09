Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old man last seen on far West Side

Clinton Cross was last seen in the 7400 block of Westlyn Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 7.

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for an 89-year-old man with a cognitive impairment, last seen on the far West Side.

Clinton Cross was reported missing on Sept. 7. He was last seen in the 7400 block of Westlyn Drive around 10:30 a.m., according to San Antonio police.

Cross was last seen wearing a navy blue and yellow striped shirt, blue jeans and tan slippers.

Cross is 5 feet 7 inches tall, police said. He has brown eyes and a bald head.

He may be seen driving a blue 2020 Ford Explorer with a Texas license plate of TTD3101.

Anyone with information on Cross’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

SAPD can be contacted at (210) 207-7660.