San Antonio’s flood-prone areas under review as Southeast Side residents seek relief

SAN ANTONIO – Every time it rains, neighbors say Channing Avenue on San Antonio’s Southeast Side turns into a river.

Flooding has been a problem on this street between South Gevers Street and South Mittman Street for nearly 30 years. That’s how long Judy Regalado and Dora Arroyos have lived in the neighborhood.

“It’s not fair that we live like this,” Regalado said.

Video taken on Sunday by Regalado shows water rushing down Channing Avenue, reaching the bottom of cars parked on the street. She said floodwater often comes over their front lawns.

“I want them to put another drain,” she said. “And pick up our sidewalks.”

Years ago, Regalado said the city added one drain at the end of their block. But that didn’t stop water from flooding their street. Regalado said the city dug a hole the size of a city block across the road to help drainage.

She said that it still hasn’t worked.

“The flooding on Channing never stopped,” she said, which is why she went to the mayor’s town hall last week in District 3.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones visited her street just days later to see flood damage.

That’s one location the mayor is visiting this week to address flood concerns. She said the state has identified 14 locations for projects under the state’s Flood Mitigation Plan.

Here’s a list of those locations:

Barbara Drive Drainage Improvements (Dellwood and Shadywood)

Thames Drainage Channel Replacement (Thames and York)

Rock Creek (West Avenue and Rock Creek)

Overbrook Drainage Improvements (11 Epler Drive)

Seeling Drainage Improvements (Seeling and Placid Drive)

Blue Ridge Drive Drainage Improvements (Blueridge Street and North San Manuel)

Concepcion Creek Channel (Nogalitos Street and Concepcion Court)

Symphony Lane (1706 East Pyron)

Holbrook Road Improvements - Holbrook Road and Woodburn Drive

Judson and Lookout Low Water Crossing Improvements - Lookout Road and Beitel Creek

Shady Lane Drive Voluntary Property Acquisition - 20390 Shady Lane Drive

Southwell Road Drainage Improvements - Southwell Road and Huebner Creek Trib A

Huebner Creek Channelization (LWC #28) - Hollyhock Road and Huebner Creek

Ridge Run Street Area Drainage Improvements - 8802 Timbercliff St.

Regalado and Arroyos’ street isn’t on the state’s list of 14. But they’re hoping someone at the city will take them seriously.

“We’ve been here a long time, and we’ve been very patient,” Regalado said. “It’s horrible and it’s not fair.”

