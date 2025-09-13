Uvalde CISD to close most of next week due to ransomware issue

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will close for most of next week after the district detected ransomware in its servers, according to district officials.

The district will close from Sept. 15-18 and will exchange the dates it is closed with other previously scheduled non-working days integrated into the current UCISD calendar.

The ransomware detected by the district is affecting several essential online systems, including phones, thermostats, camera monitoring and visitor management systems, among critical services, the district said. Uvalde CISD said these systems are essential to maintain the safety and security of the community it serves.

“We have reported this incident to the FBI, our district’s insurance cybersecurity team, and other relevant agencies,” the district said.

Uvalde CISD officials said an investigation into the ransomware is underway, including “a forensic analysis to determine how the malware was introduced and assess whether any sensitive information has been compromised.”

The district said it must investigate before it can begin its recovery process.