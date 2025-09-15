Feeling the pinch at the pump? Tips to save on gas, maximize fuel efficiency from Consumer Reports

Feeling the pinch at the pump? We can’t control gas prices, but we can control how we buy and use fuel.

Start by checking apps like GasBuddy to compare local prices. You will often find the best deals at stations a little off the highway, or at warehouse clubs and big travel centers.

Consumer Reports also suggests looking for the “Top Tier” gas sticker on the pump — that’s the higher standard fuel offered at stations like Chevron, Costco, Exxon, Mobil and Shell.

And here’s an easy money-saver: Skip premium unless your car specifically requires it.

For both convenience and safety, keep at least a half-tank of fuel during cold winter months and when there’s a risk of shortages, such as when a major storm is imminent.

This also goes for holiday road trips, when roads can be congested and slow-moving.

To stretch every gallon, start with your tires. Check the pressure regularly — especially in colder months, when air pressure drops.

Driving on underinflated tires hurts fuel economy, shortens tire life, and can even affect safety.

And don’t rely on the “eco mode” button.

Consumer Reports experts say there is no magic fix for saving gas.

CR has found no fuel economy benefit in using eco mode for city and highway driving; its true ability is to encourage frugal driving behavior. Keep it smooth.

Easy starts and gentle stops can go a long way toward getting the most out of every tank.

Also, pay attention to your car’s aerodynamics. Remove roof racks and cargo boxes when they’re not being used.