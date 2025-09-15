Historic photos show what San Antonio park looked like more than 100 years ago

SAN ANTONIO – San Pedro Springs Park is one of the oldest public parks in the U.S.
The park was designated as a public space by the Spanish government in 1729, according to the National Park Service, and the area around the springs was the original site of the city of San Antonio.
Prior to the Spanish explorers settling in the area, it was occupied by Payayas Indians who lived in the village of Yanaguana, the NPS reported.
SanAntonio.gov states that the park was home to camels in 1856 due to experiments from the U.S. Army and also housed prisoners during the Civil War.
While the area is rich with history, it has evolved over the decades and is now home to trails, tennis courts, a gazebo and a swimming pool.
Photos from the University of Texas at San Antonio Special Digital Collection show what the park looked like as far back as the 1870s.
