Old school photos show what Texas students looked like more than 100 years ago

Photograph shows D'Hanis High School baseball team, ca. 1905-1915, with their equipment, posed in front of photographer's backdrop. Some are in uniform; two (not in uniform) in back are holding up illegible signs. L. to r. (bottom row)" George Grimsinger and Bill__; (second row)" Emil Luetz, Herman Poerner, Bill Grimsinger, Dick Ney, and Ben Reitzer; (back row)" Pete Trietz, Harry Luckenbach, Louis Reitzer, and John ___.

It’s almost time for students to head back to the classroom.

Educators are making their way back to school after the summer break and students are starting to gather supplies but it’s a much different picture from how Texas schools used to look.

Photos from the University of Texas at San Antonio Special Digital Collection show what students looked like in Texas from circa 1888 through the 1950s.

Photograph shows students posed, beside limestone bluff, with their teacher and a man who brought the photographer. Circa 1888. Students and teacher from Geronimo School are on an outing. (UTSA Special Collections)

Photograph shows D'Hanis High School baseball team, ca. 1905-1915, with their equipment, posed in front of photographer's backdrop. Some are in uniform; two (not in uniform) in back are holding up illegible signs. L. to r. (bottom row)" George Grimsinger and Bill__; (second row)" Emil Luetz, Herman Poerner, Bill Grimsinger, Dick Ney, and Ben Reitzer; (back row)" Pete Trietz, Harry Luckenbach, Louis Reitzer, and John ___. (UTSA Special Collections)

Girl's basketball team, St. Anthony's Catholic School, D'Hanis, Texas. March 14, 1922. Photograph shows girls posed on steps at entrance to school. (UTSA Special Collections)

Tenth Grade, LaGrange High School. March 23, 1923. Photograph shows members of the tenth grade, LaGrange High School, posed with their teacher, Mary Porter. (UTSA Special Collections)

L. Maria Garcia and her cousin, E. F. Flores studying on residence steps, Tienditas, Texas. Photograph shows two children seated on steps of unpainted board and batten house. Circa 1928. (UTSA Special Collections)

Photograph shows students standing in field. L. to r. (front)'' Elton Leinweber, Inez Britsch, Elene Schentz, Alice Mumme, and Hilda Leinweber; (back)'' Anna Leah Brucks, Homer Leinweber, Paul Oefinger, John Henry Graff, and Hilmer Leinweber. The students attend Leinweber School in Medina County. Circa 1937. (UTSA Special Collections)

Barbara Acord and boyfriend, Neal Evins, standing on lawn of the Snyder residence in Highland Hills, San Antonio, Texas, circa 1956. Photograph shows Barbara Acord standing next to boyfriend (and future husband) Neal Evins, who was a graduating senior at Burbank High School and living, during the school term, with his sister Suzanne Snyder at 819 Glames Street. (UTSA Special Collections)

Related: