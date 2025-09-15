Mac and cheese products recalled nationwide due to undisclosed milk, cashews

Certain mac n' cheese products are being recalled due to a potential allergy risk.

SAN ANTONIO – Certain brands of mac and cheese products are being voluntarily recalled due to a potential allergy risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Gooder Foods is recalling five lots of its Vegan Is Believin’ — Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals due to the potential presence of undisclosed milk.

Additionally, the FDA said that three lots of Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells are being recalled because they may contain cashews, which are not listed on the ingredient label. This could be a safety hazard to anyone with sensitivity or a severe allergy to dairy or tree nuts.

The company initiated the recall after eight total allergic reactions were reported in connection with the affected products, the FDA stated.

The products were sold nationally to wholesale distributors and online between April 29 and Aug. 5, 2025.

According to the website’s store locator, the company’s products can be found in San Antonio at places such as H-E-B, Target, Walmart, Sprouts and Whole Foods.

While the specific lot numbers need to be checked, impacted products were potentially sold at the following locations:

H-E-B at 300 West Olmos Drive - Vegan Is Believin’

H-E-B at 2118 Fredericksburg Road - Vegan Is Believin’

H-E-B on 1601 Nogalitos Street - Vegan Is Believin’

Whole Foods Market on 255 East Basse Road - Vegan Is Believin’, Here Comes Truffle

H-E-B on 999 East Basse Road - Vegan Is Believin’

Target on 1223 Austin Highway - Vegan Is Believin’

H-E-B Plus on 4100 South New Braunfels Avenue - Vegan Is Believin’, Here Comes Truffle

Target on 4522 Fredericksburg Road - Vegan Is Believin’, Here Comes Truffle

H-E-B on 1955 Nacogdoches Road - Vegan Is Believin’

H-E-B on 1520 Austin Highway - Vegan Is Believin’, Here Comes Truffle

Target on 746 Northwest Loop 410 - Vegan Is Believin’

Sprouts on 8101 Callaghan Road - Vegan Is Believin’, Here Comes Truffle

H-E-B Plus on 6818 South Zarzamora Street - Vegan Is Believin’

The products were also sold on Amazon and Instacart.

If you have one of the products, do not eat it. Instead, return it to where you bought it for a refund.

