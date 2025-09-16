Gov. Abbott calls for immediate action against apparent student who mocked Charlie Kirk’s death on TXST campus

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University is investigating after a video circulating on social media showed what appeared to be a student mocking conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death during an event on campus Monday, according to university president Kelly Damphousse.

The video, shared by Gov. Greg Abbott on X, shows a man with a backpack going up to a campus “Fighting Stallions” statue in the Quad after failing to get the crowd’s initial attention and mocking Kirk’s death at a higher position to incite a reaction.

Recommended Videos

After getting off the statue platform, someone could be heard telling the man, “You’re going to get expelled, dude.”

Abbott called for the immediate expulsion of the man, who is believed to be a student. He also warned that mocking assassinations must have consequences.

“The conduct is not accepted at our schools,” Abbott wrote.

Damphousse released a statement, saying he has “directed university officials to take immediate steps to identify the individual in the video.”

The university president said that if the man is affiliated with Texas State, appropriate action will be taken.

“Behavior that trivializes or promotes violence is reprehensible and violates the values of Texas State. It will not be tolerated,” Damphousse stated.

Kirk was killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during one of his campus stops.

On Sunday, Abbott put out a warning on social media to those publicly mocking the death of Kirk.

In a post on X, Abbott wrote “FAFO” in response to a video of a woman yelling at people mourning Kirk’s death on the Texas Tech campus. The acronym “(Expletive) Around and Find Out” is used online to warn people who try to incite a rise out of others, whether it be through words or actions.

The woman was expelled from Texas Tech.

Read also: