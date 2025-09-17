11-year-old hailed as hero after saving mother during medical emergency on San Antonio highway

SAN ANTONIO – An 11-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after her quick thinking helped save her mother’s life during a medical emergency on the side of a San Antonio highway.

Last month, Jenna Lester was driving with her daughter, Krista, near the Boerne Stage Road exit off Interstate 10 when she began experiencing tremors, heart palpitations and blurry vision.

After Lester realized something was wrong, she pulled over and told Krista to call 911 — a moment she said she will never forget.

“I started panicking at that point because that was a little weird, I’ve never had to call 911 before,” Krista said.

Krista said she remained calm despite being scared and took charge of the situation.

While Lester began seizing and briefly passed out, Krista stayed on the phone with emergency dispatchers, gave critical location information and even managed to put the car in park when it started rolling.

“She started seizing, and I screamed really loudly,” Krista said. “Her foot was by the pedal, so I had to be a little mean and told her to move it. Then the car just started rolling, so I had to put it in park.”

First responders from San Antonio Fire Station 47 arrived shortly after and took over Lester’s care. Lieutenant Kevin Zigmond, who was among the crew, praised Krista for her courage and composure under pressure.

“As she was having her medical episode, Krista was giving us information, talking to her mom, trying to get her to remember different things — she just did amazing,” Zigmond said. “I couldn’t believe an 11-year-old was that poised.”

Firefighters also ensured the family’s truck was safely moved off the exit ramp to avoid being towed and arranged for someone to check on Lester’s son, Kaleb, who was home alone at the time.

“I couldn’t believe they took care of all of that,” Lester said. “Thank you is not enough. I don’t know if there are words, I’m just so grateful.”

The Lester family had the chance to reunite with the firefighters who helped them on Wednesday for the first time since the medical emergency. Station 47 surprised Krista with a gift in recognition of her actions.

“You guys saved not only one life but three lives, because I was really freaking out,” Kaleb said during the reunion. “You guys are heroes without capes. Thank you so much.”

Lester has since recovered from her seizure and said the experience has made her even more proud of her children.

Read also: