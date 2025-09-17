Mexico, Paraguay national soccer teams to face off at the Alamodome

Mexico will face Paraguay at the Alamodome this November.

SAN ANTONIO – The national soccer teams of Mexico and Paraguay are heading to San Antonio for a friendly match, according to a news release.

The match will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at the Alamodome.

The upcoming match marks the sixth time that Mexico will play in the dome and its first match in San Antonio since facing Argentina in 2019.

In their last matchup, Mexico lost to Paraguay 0-1 in 2022. In their 21-match history, Mexico leads the series with 11 wins, five losses and five draws.

The match will be both teams’ last appearance in Texas ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be played in North America next summer.

For the first time in 16 years, Paraguay clinched a spot in the international tournament, a feat that resulted in the declaration of a public holiday in the country.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 22, and can be purchased here.

