US traffic deaths drop 8% in first six months of 2025, NHTSA report says

Early estimates released this week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show traffic deaths are down more than 8% during the first half of the year.

Just over 17,140 people died in car crashes across the nation between January and June, a difference of 1,540 from the same time period last year, according to the report.

The drop comes as vehicle miles traveled increased by about 12.1 billion miles, or about a percent increase.

Of the year’s first six months, June saw the most fatalities at 3,040. February saw the fewest fatalities at 2,455.

Texas sits in NHTSA Region 6 alongside New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi. Texas saw a decrease of 137 fatalities between the 2024 and 2025 periods, from 1,988 to 1,851.

The top three states with the most reported fatalities during the 2025 period are Texas, California and Florida.

The estimates are expected to be refined again when projections for the first nine months are released in December.

