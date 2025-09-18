Uvalde CISD to resume classes next week after ransomware attack prompts week-long cancellations

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said classes would resume Monday, Sept. 22, after a ransomware attack prompted a week-long cancellation of classes.

UVALDE, Texas – After a ransomware attack hampered the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and prompted a cancellation of classes, the district plans to resume operation next week.

In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the district said, thus far, it had not identified a data breach. Online systems such as the district’s website and student information systems were accessible as they are “hosted off-site.”

“We plan to resume classes on Monday, September 22nd. However, we urge Uvalde CISD staff, parents, and caregivers to regularly check their email and visit the Uvalde CISD social media channels and website for updates,” the post reads.

Over the weekend, UCISD detected ransomware in its servers, which prompted district-wide school closures this week.

The ransomware detected by the district is affecting several essential online systems, including phones, thermostats, camera monitoring and visitor management systems, among critical services, the district said.

The incident drew the attention of the FBI, which called the crime “one of the fastest-growing threats the agency investigates.”

UCISD said on Monday evening the FBU and other agencies were investigating the attack as the district’s systems were slowly being brought back online.

Classes had been expected to resume on Friday; however, the Wednesday post indicated this would occur the following Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the district posted to its Facebook page saying Uvalde and Crystal City junior high football games were canceled due to “concerning social media posts.”

Uvalde’s high school football games were still planned to take place as of Thursday morning, according to the district.

