Veterans to headline Wilson County comedy event this Saturday

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – Let’s face it: Most people could use a good laugh these days. On Saturday, people have an opportunity to get in plenty of laughs while supporting a good cause.

The Wilson County Veterans Coalition is hosting a comedy night from 7-10 p.m. at the Wilson County Show Barn, 435 TX-97 in Floresville.

Its timing is special since September also happens to be National Suicide Prevention and Recovery Month.

The three comedians headlining the event, Shilo Harris, Bobby Smith IV and Mario Salazar, are also veterans.

Salazar, a former U.S. Marine, told KSAT that the event is an opportunity for people, especially veterans, to laugh and heal.

“A large portion of veterans suffer from mental health,” he said. “I know we have outlets for us to talk to, but...sometimes it’s difficult, it’s embarrassing.”

Salazar said his set will include jokes about his time in the military.

“So when we put on a comedy show ... no matter how divided our country is...just remember to always check up on your loved ones and check up on [veterans]. That one phone call could mean a lot,” Salazar said.

All proceeds from the event go to veterans groups in Wilson County. Seats are still available.

