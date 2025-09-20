2 children dead after mother says they were found in hot car; BCSO says mom arrested after ‘inconsistencies’

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The mother of two children, who were found dead in west Bexar County on Saturday, has been arrested on charges of injury to a child, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tiona Islar, the mother of Sevani Stevenson, 6, and Miyani Islar, 3, told the sheriff’s office her children died after being left in a hot car, just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of Chancery Gate.

The sheriff’s office said it is still working to learn how the children died, but Sheriff Javier Salazar said there are some “inconsistencies” with the mother’s story, and that he is not prepared to say that it is exactly what happened.

“The last time the children were seen was inside of the residence, but then when she reports finding them was after 3 p.m. in the car,” Salazar said.

Salazar said the office is only aware of the mother and the two children being in the home around the time of the incident.

The mother was taken in for questioning, and Salazar said she is being cooperative.

The children were identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office, but their cause and manner of death are still pending.

According to Salazar, the children were pronounced dead at the home after deputies and emergency medical services attempted to resuscitate them.

The mother reportedly told deputies the last she had seen the children was around 10 a.m., when she went to sleep. She told investigators she brought them into the house around 3 p.m.

Salazar said the mother has previously had an encounter with Child Protective Services, and that Sevani had autism.

The sheriff’s office is asking for people in the area to share information, particularly videos taken between 1 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, by calling 210-335-6000.

This story has been updated with additional information.

