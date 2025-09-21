Sam Houston High School cosmetology students practice their work with the public

SAN ANTONIO – Cosmetology students at Sam Houston High School are offering free services to the community at their Hurricane Salon.

Saturday was the grand opening of their salon services, available for the new 2025-2026 school year.

On Saturday, dozens of students helped the community with wax treatment, massages, pedicures, and other treatments while working to open to the public every week.

The program helps train high school students so that they are ready to take the certification test at the end of their senior year.

The Hurricane Salon offers things like color for under $65, a cut for under $15, and hair and scalp treatments for under $12. Appointments are necessary.

“I want to go to college, but I also want to have like, just in case I need a side job to have my license, I could do hair on the side,” said Junior Jonihya Campbell. “It really gives us the opportunity to have a setup of a job”.

Students work under the supervision of a teacher. The program is also offered at Brackenridge, Burbank and Lanier High Schools.

Once students receive their license, they are able to look for a job as a cosmetologist.

