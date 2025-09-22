Crime Stoppers seeks tips in 2022 shooting that killed man, injured another

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are seeking the public’s help in solving an August 2022 shooting death.

Joseph Silva was shot and killed around 2 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of West Commerce Street.

Silva and his roommate were standing near the base of a stairwell outside their apartment when a silver/gray four-door vehicle pulled into the property, police said.

SAPD said the vehicle stopped in the parking lot, and someone inside the vehicle shouted a question at Silva and his roommate.

After a brief interaction, police said someone inside the vehicle opened fire, killing Silva and seriously wounding his roommate.

The vehicle fled the location after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, and the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

