Local family says it is struggling to move on following Northeast Side man’s unsolved murder

SAN ANTONIO – After more than two months, a San Antonio family is still struggling to come to terms with the killing of a loved one.

The relatives of Israel Uriegas, 38, told KSAT about how his murder remains a fresh memory.

“It’s very traumatizing,” one of his relatives told KSAT 12 News on Friday. “I just remember running out there and just seeing him. Everything else was a blur.”

According to a San Antonio police report, officers responded to the OakStone Apartments around 4:30 a.m. on July 5 near Northeast Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel.

Officers said they found Uriegas, dead from gunshot wounds, on the ground in the parking lot.

The relative was still too afraid to show her face or reveal her identity to KSAT.

She said the idea that her loved one’s killer is still on the loose has had her looking over her shoulder.

“You walk outside, and you just feel like they’re here or around,” the relative said.

Based on the police report, it appears Uriegas was killed during an attempted carjacking.

According to the report, a witness told investigators she and Uriegas were sitting in his car when she noticed someone, dressed all in black, trying to break into other vehicles.

Before they could drive off, she said the criminal approached Uriegas’ car, prompting him to open his window.

The suspect then demanded that Uriegas get out of the car and hand over his keys, the report stated.

Soon after he stepped out of the car, Uriegas was shot, the witness told police.

“Everybody’s pretty shocked, really hurt, that somebody would even do this to him,” the relative said. “He was a good person. He didn’t deserve to go out the way he did.”

She said Uriegas was a father of four children and had a granddaughter born just days after his murder.

So far, police has not made any arrests. Earlier this week, Crime Stoppers issued an appeal for information.

The post included grainy photos of the four people, in all, whom police believe may have been involved in the crime.

The photos also show the getaway car, a 2014 black Kia Soul, with a license plate number on port that stated that the car had been stolen two days before Uriegas’ murder.

The vehicle was also spotted at several locations around town, mostly on the city’s Northeast Side, according to the post.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP (7867).

