Ex-Bexar County deputy constable sentenced for illegal search, misconduct during 2024 traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Precinct 2 deputy constable was sentenced Monday to two years of deferred adjudication for an illegal search and inappropriate misconduct during a 2024 traffic stop, according to a news release.

The Bexar County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said Maximiliano Marquez was forced to permanently forfeit his licenses and certifications, preventing him from ever holding a Texas peace officer position again.

The case stems from a traffic stop on Jan. 18, 2024, when Marquez pulled over a woman who presented her Cuban passport.

During the stop, Marquez asked the woman if she had drugs, which she denied multiple times. He then engaged in inappropriate conduct toward the woman, including repeatedly groping her in the vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

The woman reported to authorities that she was not issued a traffic citation but would receive a “host of harassing text messages” from unknown numbers about the ticket and how it could be resolved.

The release states Marquez also failed to follow required protocols, including notifying dispatch and activating his body-worn camera.

“Today’s sentencing emphasizes our commitment to protect our community from unscrupulous individuals who use their positions as public servants to take advantage of those they are sworn to protect,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in the release.

Gonzales said anyone who believes they are a victim of Marquez is encouraged to file a report with their local law enforcement agency.

