Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday at the Southcross Boulevard and Quintana Road intersection.

Police said the pedestrian, a 48-year-old man, was not using the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle. He was also wearing dark-colored clothes.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, SAPD told KSAT.

The southbound lanes of Quintana Road at Southcross Boulevard are currently closed, police stated.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Read also