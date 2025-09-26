Parents of murdered children unite in grief, offering hope to families of homicide cases

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio parents gathered Thursday evening to remember their children who were killed.

Members of the Parents of Murdered Children (POMC) joined others across the nation for the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

Lori Rocha lost her son, Aaron, in a road rage shooting in 2016. Nearly nine years later, her son’s case remains unsolved.

“(Police) said it’s a very complicated case,” Rocha said. “It’s very random. ... Nobody has said a word.”

Members of POMC have built a bond through grief. Each parent has their own story, but they share the same heartbreak.

“This group is really a lifeline,” Rocha said. “I think we support each other, we cry together, we listen to each other. We know each other’s hearts.”

Rocha encourages other parents who have lost a child to murder to connect and invites them to the POMC community.

“It’s a very lonely journey, and you feel alone, but you’re not,” Rocha said.

As of Thursday afternoon, San Antonio police said the agency has investigated 85 homicide cases so far this year.

“I’ll always have hope,” Rocha said. “I’ll not let anybody forget about (Aaron) or what somebody here in San Antonio did."

