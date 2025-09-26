Veterans lead the fight to keep THC legal in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Veterans have been on the front lines of the fight to keep THC legal in Texas.

On Oct. 1, a new enforcement on THC will go into effect, banning anyone under 21 from purchasing THC products.

Veterans are in favor of age regulations in most cases but say they want anyone who needs access to THC for medical reasons or any other personal reason to have access.

“It’s much better than the SSRIs that the VA shoves down our throat,” veteran Monica Morris said.

While some use THC as an alternative to pharmaceuticals, others use THC to stop drinking. However, in Texas, THC is a controversial topic.

“We’re tired of seeing friends lose it over alcohol,” Daniel Jefairjian said. “Like myself, I have many friends that are shifting from alcohol to THC products.”

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has spoken on THC before and is the official who regulates hemp cultivation in the state.

“Nearly everybody I know knows someone that cannabis has helped,” Miller said.

Miller also knows just how big of an impact this will have on Texans.

“If we do implement a complete 100% ban, it’ll put 6,000 businesses out of business,” Miller said.

There is also no plan to get business owners back on their feet if THC is outlawed across the state.

“If it’s a complete and total ban, I think that’s just what it’ll be,” Miller said. “There’s no option for them.”

An outright ban has been considered several times in the Texas Legislature. The thousands of businesses with nowhere to go if THC is banned are one side of the issue. The other side is made up of the customers.

“I know there’s a lot of lawmakers out there that want to jump on the train to ban THC products in Texas,” Jefairjian said. “I’ll tell you what, if you are banning THC products, then you’re for veteran suicide, which is wrong.”

Ultimately, no changes were made to THC laws during the special sessions this summer, but Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order requiring age regulations and childproof packaging.

“It should be regulated, just like alcohol and liquor,” Jesus Vera said.

However, some veterans do want more. David Esterline, a veteran who lived in Michigan when the state voted to make THC recreational, is now advocating for THC to be more accessible in Texas.

“There was a certain amount that’s allocated to the schools, so the schools got more money, the roads got more money,” Esterline said. “The first year the tax revenue was — the amount was just so profound that everybody’s mind changed about marijuana.”

According to the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, since Michigan legalized marijuana in 2019, the state has collected more than $1.7 billion in adult-use cannabis tax revenue.

Making THC more accessible is a long-term goal some veterans and business owners share. In the meantime, they just hope THC remains legal.

“I think the restrictions though are good and they should just stop right there,” Morris said.

Miller said if the law does change, it will take time before anything is confirmed.

“If we do decide to implement new rules, there’ll be a public notice,” Miller said. “We’ll take public input, comments for about 90 days, probably have a public testimony. It’s very controversial, so there’ll be a lot of interest in this subject. … You’re looking at somewhere, you know, February, March, April, before the change could actually be cemented in statute.”

