Several San Antonio-area Target stores are planning midnight releases for Taylor Swift’s newest album

This album cover image released by Republic Records shows "The Life of a Showgirl" by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Taylor Swift fans in and around San Antonio can get their hands on her latest album early Friday morning — as long as they’re willing to lose a little sleep.

Select Target stores across the country, including seven in the San Antonio area, are planning to be open at midnight on Friday for the release of “The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift’s 12th studio album.

According to Target, Swifties can get her album on a Target-exclusive Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer vinyl or three physical compact discs.

Both versions of the album will be available while supplies last, the store said.

Here is the list of Target stores within and near San Antonio where Swift fans can buy her new album:

Balcones Heights at Wonderland of the Americas: 4522 Fredericksburg Road, Balcones Heights, Texas 78201

La Cantera: 17502 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, Texas 78257

New Braunfels: 135 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

North Side (San Antonio): 18255 Blanco Road, San Antonio, Texas 78258

Northwest Side (San Antonio): 5355 West Loop 1604 North, San Antonio, Texas 78253

San Marcos: 700 Barnes Drive, San Marcos, Texas 78666

Selma: 8234 Agora Parkway, Selma, Texas 78154

Swift first announced the album on an August 2025 episode of the New Heights Podcast, which is co-hosted by her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother/former NFL lineman Jason Kelce.

“The Life of a Showgirl” is Swift’s latest album since “The Tortured Poets Department” was released in April 2024.