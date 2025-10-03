Chagas researchers argue U.S. health officials should upgrade the disease’s classification

SAN ANTONIO – Researchers argue that a disease spread by “kissing bugs” should be reclassified, in a newly published peer-reviewed study.

Chagas Disease, which is typically contracted in tropical climates, is spread with enough frequency to warrant additional research and improved surveillance, according to the analysis published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Journal of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The disease, although rare, can give people and dogs heart complications in severe cases.

Dr. Sarah Hamer, a veterinary ecologist who has studied the disease for 13 years, said that while they are trying to raise awareness, it is not something worth freaking out over.

“There really is no need to panic,” Hamer said. “It’s been here for a long time. Kissing bugs are widespread, they’re heavily infected with the Chagas parasite, but it’s not easy to transmit.”

Chagas is spread by the fecal matter of a Triatominae, or “kissing bug.” Hamer said the most common way it infects humans is when someone rubs it into their eyes or mouth.

In the last 10 years, only 51 cases originated in the State of Texas. Eleven of those cases started in Bexar County.

Hamer said the best way to prevent future cases in Bexar County is through education.

“I think everyone in the southern states should know how to identify a kissing bug,” Hamer said, “and be able to recognize if you find these insects in your home or your dog kennel that these potentially can spread a deadly parasite.”

Adult kissing bugs are large insects, about an inch long, and often are dark with orange striping, Hamer said. Their mouth is cone-shaped, narrowing towards the top.

The bugs can commonly be found in brush piles, cracks of concrete, and near animal nests or dog kennels.

Hamer said simple things, such as bringing in dogs at night and turning off exterior lighting, can help make your home less hospitable for the insects.

Those who believe they have found a kissing bug can report it to Hamer’s community science program.

Her lab reviews the photo and will help inform people if it is a kissing bug, and if so, provide more information about the insect and Chagas disease.

More information on Hamer’s lab can be found on Texas A&M’s website.

