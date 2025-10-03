Man killed in single-vehicle rollover crash on Southeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man died Thursday after a single-vehicle crash on the Southeast Side, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched at about 6:13 p.m. to the 9000 block of Southeast Loop 410 after a crash was reported.

When they arrived, they found the car had rolled over and struck a tree, the report said.

Investigators learned from witnesses that the driver had been traveling on the highway when he veered onto the access road and crashed, SAPD said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were reported injured.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

