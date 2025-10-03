San Antonio doctor offers hope for pediatric cancer patients

SAN ANTONIO – It’s one of the scariest sentences a parent can hear: Your child has cancer.

Dr. Adam Wolfe, a pediatric hematologist and oncologist at CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital, says it’s not necessarily a death sentence.

“It’s not super common,” he explained. “But actually, death from cancer is still the most common cause of disease-related death in children, even though our cure rates have gotten so good.”

According to the American Cancer Society, blood cancer is the most common cancer found in children.

In the San Antonio metro area, Wolfe estimates about 20 children are diagnosed with leukemia each year.

“Leukemia in particular is particularly difficult because the treatment course is very long,” Wolfe said.

After guiding pediatric patients and their families for weeks, months or even years, Wolfe said ceremonies marking the end of treatment are a highlight.

“We have them shout out that they’re not getting any more chemo, we have them ring a bell and ask them to make it audible up in Austin,” Wolfe said. “We want everyone in the community to be able to hear.”

Join KSAT and KSAT Community for an evening of hope, remembrance and support at Blood Cancer United’s Light The Night.

Light the Night San Antonio will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11, at The Rock at La Cantera.

The event, organized by Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), starts at 6 p.m. and invites families, friends and supporters to join in solidarity and inspiration.

