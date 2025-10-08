Booming New Braunfels bringing in more visitors year-round, new economic study shows

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels has become known as one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation.

On Wednesday, city officials highlighted how that growth is attracting visitors and boosting the hospitality sector.

In terms of overall population growth, almost 124,000 people now live in New Braunfels, which is up 35% since 2020. That is a 5.48% rate of growth year over year.

KSAT made a Google Maps time-lapse from 1990 to 2025, showing the explosion of growth. Watch that time-lapse video below:

Now, a new economic study suggests visitors are also choosing New Braunfels as a popular stop.

The report released Wednesday by the New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau detailed the economic impact of New Braunfels’ hospitality industry from 2024.

In 2024, hospitality in New Braunfels:

Had a $1.3 billion economic impact on the city.

Accounted for more than $380 million in wages.

Employed more than 16,000 workers.

Provided $30 million in taxes and other revenue to the city.

New Braunfels Convention and Visitors Bureau President Tanya Pence said the main takeaway for her was that the city is becoming a year-round travel destination, not just a summer spot.

“We are absolutely known for our summer events, Schlitterbahn, our two rivers, which are true treasures, and we’re so grateful to have them. But you can visit New Braunfels literally 12 months of the year. We have great weather, lots of festivities, lots of festivals. We have 14 signature events just coming up in the next three months here,” Pence said.

There is a bigger picture for the general region. The hope is that those travelers who visit New Braunfels will extend trips, explore further, and offer business to other nearby South and Central Texas cities as well.

Also happening in New Braunfels: