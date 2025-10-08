Veteran anchor Ernie Zuniga moves to evenings on KSAT12

SAN ANTONIO – After more than 18 years of waking San Antonians up with news of the day, KSAT12 GMSA anchor Ernie Zuniga is making a major move—this time to KSAT12’s evening lineup. Beginning Monday, Oct. 20, Zuniga will officially join KSAT12’s evening newscasts, anchoring the News at 5, 6 O’Clock News, and Nightbeat at 10 p.m. He will co-anchor alongside Myra Arthur, Stephania Jimenez and Chief Meteorologist Adam Caskey.

“I am humbled and honored to have this amazing opportunity to continue the great legacy that has been built over the years at KSAT12,” Zuniga said. “I’m excited to work with the talented evening crew, both in front of and behind the cameras. I continue to be grateful to the viewers who have followed me over the years and embraced me in my time at KSAT12, and I look forward to many more years of storytelling and delivering the news of the day.”

Zuniga brings decades of trusted reporting and a deep connection with the South Texas community to his new role. The move marks a new chapter in a career defined by dedication to journalism and a deep bond with communities across South Texas. Zuniga’s move to evenings reinforces KSAT12’s commitment to delivering trustworthy, experienced, and community-connected journalism at every hour of the day.

“Ernie isn’t just a familiar face on television—he’s a true part of this community,” said Jace Larson, KSAT News Director. “Viewers trust him because they know he cares deeply about the stories that matter to San Antonio. His move to evenings is not only a natural evolution of his career, but also a win for everyone who values meaningful, local journalism.”

Viewers can continue to see Ernie on GMSA until Oct. 17. His move to evenings can be seen on KSAT, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com on Oct. 20.

