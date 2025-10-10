San Antonio mariachi students to shine at Diez y Seis Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Student mariachi groups from across the San Antonio area will come together Saturday to celebrate culture, heritage, and music.

The annual Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival has been hosted by the Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission for over 20 years.

The commission works with Mariachi and Music Programs from various schools, which use funds from their performances to support music education.

The festival will feature performances from 15 school mariachi groups from both middle and high schools.

Among the participants is the mariachi ensemble from SAISD’s Mark Twain Dual Language Academy, made up of dedicated 7th- and 8th-grade students who have been rehearsing for months to prepare.

“It makes me feel proud of my heritage,” said Isabella Gonzalez, an 8th grader at Twain. “It makes me feel like I’ve accomplished something by contributing to my culture.”

For Jose Angel Soliz, mariachi director at Twain and one of the organizers of the mariachi festival, the event is more than just a showcase—it’s an opportunity to uplift young musicians.

“We normally get five middle school groups and 10 high school groups,” Soliz said. “They get a donation of $500 to help with their budgets. And we also feed the kids, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Gianna Vasquez, also an 8th grader at Twain, said performing in the festival allows her to connect more deeply with her family’s roots.

“Most of my family is from Mexico, not a lot of them were born here,” she said. “I’m really happy to be a part of something that celebrates our culture.”

Soliz believes mariachi plays a vital role in preserving that connection.

“Mariachi is like food,” he said. “It’s got to have flavor—tiene que tener sabor. And we’re blessed here in San Antonio ISD—we are the mecca of mariachi.”

The students have been practicing since the summer.

The festival will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Arneson River Theatre at La Villita. Admission is free.

