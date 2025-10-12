2 hospitalized after crash on Northwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a crash on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Bandera Road.

A gray Mercedes traveling southbound was struck by a northbound Toyota Corolla making a left turn, according to a Sunday SAPD preliminary report.

Police said the impact pushed the Mercedes into a grassed area where it struck a tree.

The Mercedes driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while the Toyota driver’s injuries were non-life-threatening, the report states. Both were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

