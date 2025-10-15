H-E-B among retailers affected by Ben’s Original rice recall over injury risk from small stones

SAN ANTONIO – Certain rice products are being voluntarily recalled due to an injury risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The rice products were sold at H-E-B, Target, Amazon and other retailers from August to September 2025.

Ben’s Original is pulling its Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown and Long Grain and Wild Ready Rice products because they may contain small stones, which could pose a risk of injury to the oral or digestive tract if swallowed.

The company stated that these stones are naturally occurring and originate from the rice farm where they were cultivated.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

This is an isolated issue limited to these batches— no other Ben’s Original™ products are affected," the company said. “In line with our commitment to transparency and trust, we are taking action to remove the impacted products from the stores where they were sent and to notify consumers.”

If you have these products, do not eat them. Instead, contact Ben’s Original customer support line for a return, the FDA said.

Their number is 1-800-548-6253 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST from Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

This recall is limited to certain batch numbers. To learn more, click here.

