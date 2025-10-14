Fredericksburg Powerball winner receives largest payout in Texas Lottery history

An electronic sign reads $1.8 billion as crowds wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A Fredericksburg resident who won the Sept. 6 Powerball jackpot has received the largest payout in Texas Lottery History.

The unnamed player received $410 million before taxes from the $1.8 billion grand prize, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.

They purchased the winning ticket at Big’s 103, a gas station located off U.S. Highway 290.

According to Texas Lottery, winning players had the options of a direct cash value option less than the total grand prize or an annuity option where payments are made over a 29-year period for the greater amount.

Seven Bridges Revocable Trust of Fredericksburg claimed the direct payout and said the winnings will be shared with the community.

A representative of the trust said, “This is a moment of gratitude for us, a blessing we plan to enjoy and share with those who are special to us and who serve our community.”

According to Texas Lottery, the winning Fredericksburg resident realized they’d won the jackpot the day after the drawing. The resident was driving to church when they realized they’d won.

“They pulled over to check their numbers a few more times, placed the ticket in the glovebox and went inside,” Texas Lottery said.

The grand prize was shared with a second jackpot winner in Missouri.

Big’s 103 will also receive a $250,000 bonus from the Texas Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball grand prizes typically start out at $20 million and increase until the jackpot is won. This jackpot was the culmination of 42 drawings, setting the record for the game’s longest jackpot run.

