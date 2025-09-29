San Antonio resident wins $1 million from scratch ticket

SAN ANTONIO – A lucky San Antonio resident won $1 million from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game purchased at a Northeast Side convenience store.

According to a news release, the resident claimed the top prize in the scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword .

The ticket was purchased at Circle K #2741055 at 4801 Walzem Road, near Loop 410. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This marked the second time out of six that a top prize of $1 million has been claimed in this game. The overall odds of winning a prize in the game, including break-even prizes, are one in 3.41.

