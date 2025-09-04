San Antonio resident claims $1 million prize in Texas Lottery scratch ticket game

(Lm Otero, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident has claimed a $1 million top prize in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, according to a news release.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mariposa Groceries, located at 1438 W. Mariposa Drive on the North Side.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

The release stated that this marks the first of ten $1 million top prizes to be awarded in the Premier Play game, which boasts over $137.5 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 3.55, including break-even prizes.

