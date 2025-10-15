Student startup wins $45,000 in Trinity University’s Stumberg Venture Competition

SAN ANTONIO – This year, the student startup Handidoor won the 10th Annual Louis H Stumberg Venture competition hosted by Trinity University. The contest, which normally awards a $25,000 prize to the winner, surprised the team of students with an extra $20,000.

Handidoor is a company co-founded by Nathaniel Troxel and Xadrian Huerta, focusing on creating an accessible and mobility-friendly automatic door opening device.

The two Trinity University students took inspiration from Troxel’s own life experiences when he dealt with remotely opening and closing doors.

“I was in a car accident a couple of years ago, and during my rehab process, I had to use a wheelchair, a walker, and a cane,” said Nathaniel Troxel. “And I found out that it was extremely hard to move around my house, especially when it came to opening and closing doors. So then we began to think about who else had this problem and a solution that could help benefit those people”.

Handidoor has also secured $5,000 from the initial seed round of the competition and another $500 for being the ‘fan favorite’ within the audience during Tuesday night’s competition.

For more coverage of this event, you can visit Trinity University's Website.

