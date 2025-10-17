2 hospitalized after Northwest Side house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A person suffered burn injuries from a house fire on the Northwest Side early Friday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to the blaze around 5:45 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Viendo, not far from Interstate 10 and West Hildebrand Avenue.

Significant flames were coming from the home when crews arrived, though the fire was under control within 15 minutes, a department spokesperson said.

One person outside the home was taken to the hospital for reported burn injuries on their legs. A second person was hospitalized; however, their injuries were unspecified, SAFD said.

The home was located near power lines, but it was not immediately affected by the fire. KSAT has reached out to CPS Energy for comment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.