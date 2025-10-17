SAPD officer who revealed prosecutors’ theory in court may testify again on Day 6 in Melissa Perez case

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – As one San Antonio police officer exited the witness stand on Thursday, another officer revealed his previous interaction with a woman nearly two weeks before she was shot and killed at her Southwest Side apartment.

SAPD officer Jesus Rojas, who has not been charged with any crime, was the third witness called to testify on Monday. After nearly eight-and-a-half hours on the stand spanning Tuesday and Wednesday, Rojas was excused on Thursday morning.

In Rojas’ place, fellow SAPD officer Jonathan Salinas became Thursday’s second and final witness to testify. Salinas was among the first officers who responded to Melissa Perez’s apartment.

On Thursday, Salinas told the court about a previous encounter with Perez on June 14, 2023, nine days before now-former SAPD officers Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos shot her during a mental health call.

The department has since terminated Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos from the force.

Salinas also discussed his reasoning for entering Perez’s apartment, as well as a pretrial exchange with the prosecution.

“So, you understand that the state’s theory of the case is that Melissa Perez, if she had hit you with a hammer and killed you, she would have been right to do so?” LaHood asked Salinas on Thursday.

“That’s what they (the prosecution) told me at pretrial, yes,” Salinas responded.

“How do you feel about that?” LaHood asked.

“Upset,” Salinas said.

Background

On June 23, 2023, Perez, 46, experienced a mental health crisis inside her Southwest Side apartment, where SAPD body camera footage showed she was fatally shot by ex-SAPD officers Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos.

The case drew widespread attention and sparked debate over police response protocols.

Alejandro, Flores and Villalobos each face charges in connection with Perez’s death.

All three charged will be tried together, which will make for a packed courtroom.

Former prosecutor-turned-defense attorney Meredith Chacon said the plan to try all three together means each defense team has agreed on some kind of joint strategy.

“It indicates a sharing of resources, and they’re all working together on this defense,” Chacon said.

Each defendant has their own team of lawyers:

Alfred Flores is represented by Thom Nisbet, Christian Neumann and David Christian.

Eleazar Alejandro is represented by Ben Sifuentes and Mario Del Prado, a former division chief in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Nathaniel Villalobos is represented by former Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood and his law partners Jay Norton, Jason Goss and Patrick Ballantyne.

As for the state, prosecutors include Felony Criminal Trial Division Chief David Lunan and Daryl Harris.

The trial is being presided over by Judge Ron Rangel of the 379th Criminal District Court.

On Wednesday, ahead of jury selection, a pretrial hearing became heated as attorneys sparred over key issues ahead of the trial. Defense attorneys argued with prosecutors over which evidence and legal arguments should be allowed during the proceedings.

Among the issues discussed was a federal judge’s recent decision to dismiss a civil lawsuit against the officers — a ruling the defense wants jurors to hear about. Prosecutors opposed that motion.

Defense attorneys also objected to any discussion of the Castle Doctrine, or “protection of property” laws, during the trial. They argued it is irrelevant to the facts of the case.

Rangel has yet to rule on those motions.

If convicted, Flores and Alejandro each face up to life in prison. Villalobos, who is facing an aggravated assault by a public servant charge, also faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

