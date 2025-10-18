Skip to main content
Local News

Bexar County approves contract to connect Marbach Road on far West Side

The road is expected to be open to traffic by mid-2027

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County leaders approved a contract to connect two sides of Marbach Road on the far West Side.

The project, scheduled to begin in late 2026, will eliminate an approximately 750-foot-long woodland barrier that has forced drivers to detour through residential streets when traveling west on Marbach Road beyond Loop 1604.

According to Bexar County Public Works, the connection will serve as a crucial arterial road for the rapidly developing far west side area.

The extension aims to improve traffic flow and provide more direct access for residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.

A spokesperson for the department said the road is expected to open by mid-2027.

