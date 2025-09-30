‘Can Opener’ intersection on East Side sees construction amid safety concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Construction is underway at the so-called “Can Opener” intersection at Loop 1604 and Schuwirth Road on the East Side, known for its frequent crashes.

With more than 100 crashes recorded since 2016, the intersection has sparked concern among residents and local business owners. It’s an area KSAT viewers first reached out about back in June.

“We’ve been over there two years, and we’ve seen probably 30 wrecks here,” local business owner Steve Smith said. “And I mean, some of them are...bad.”

Despite its secondary label as a “death trap,” efforts to improve safety are finally in progress, though official confirmation from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is pending.

TxDOT said designing, constructing and paying for a new traffic light at the intersection would be the responsibility of nearby developers.

Construction crews have left a detour for Schuwirth Road while appearing to work on installing new electrical wiring.

“I’m very excited,” neighbor Krystal Jackson said. “The family and I are ecstatic that something is finally getting started.”

“Oh, man, it’s everything [that the intersection is safe],” Smith said. “We need a light here. Bad.”

Adam Rabanes was in a crash at the intersection while teaching his son how to drive.

“My son has a little bit of PTSD because every time we’re at an intersection, you kind of see him like glancing over just to make sure that nobody’s coming from that direction, but almost, like, to an extreme,” Rabanes said. “I want it fixed, so that you know somebody doesn’t end up, you know, in like a worse case than we were in.”

148 crashes since 2016

TxDOT data shows there have been 148 crashes at the intersection since 2016 — 10 more than when KSAT first covered the problem.

"I didn’t see any cars coming," Rabanes said. “Next thing you know, we’re hit. I look over and there’s blood and glass all over my son’s face, and I was freaking out. I was worried about him.”

Jackson said her neighbors and family have called the area a “death trap.”

“We refuse to come here,” Jackson said.

More related traffic coverage on KSAT: