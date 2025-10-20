Several-hour closure expected after 18-wheeler flips on Finesilver Curve, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler crash closed a ramp near downtown San Antonio, and it is expected to be closed for several hours, according to police.

The crash happened Monday around 6 a.m. on the southbound portion of Interstate 35 and westbound Interstate 10. The portion of the road is sometimes referred to as the Finesilver Curve.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said in an email to KSAT that the ramp is expected to be closed for at least five hours as crews work to clear debris from the road.

The 18-wheeler, which flipped on its side, was carrying roofing materials, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

The entrance ramp just west of East Elmira Street and San Pedro Avenue is also closed, police said.

Read more from KSAT: